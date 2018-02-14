Image copyright Geograph/Robin Webster Image caption Thames Valley Police said the incident "highlights the sacrifices police officers make to protect the public"

A policeman was hit by a car in what officers are treating as attempted murder.

A red Vauxhall Astra crashed into the officer in Market Square, Aylesbury at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday before fleeing.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries and later discharged.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.

The car is said to have been involved in a number of collisions after the incident, but no-one else was injured.

Det Insp James Mather, of Thames Valley Police, said: "The vehicle was later located in Osier Way but there was no driver or passengers in the car.

"We believe the driver and two passengers, all believed to be male, fled the scene."