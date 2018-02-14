Image copyright 2020developments. Image caption The plan for the 23,000 capacity stadium is on the site of a former power station at Power Court in the centre of Luton

A football club chief executive said it was "unfathomable" that a decision over the fate of a proposed new 23,000-seater stadium has taken so long.

Luton Town Football Club submitted a planning application to Luton Borough Council in August 2016.

Writing in a club programme, Gary Sweet said the delay to the proposed Power Court development was "costly" to the club.

Luton Borough Council has yet to comment.

The football club is still waiting to see if it can build the stadium, 550 apartments, bars, restaurants, a 1,800 capacity live venue and hotel and banqueting venue, and a car park on the Power Court site.

Image copyright Luton Town Football Club Image caption The comments by Gary Sweet featured in the official Luton Town Football club programme

Mr Sweet said the football club's sister company, 2020 Development, was attending "an important global property exhibition" in Cannes in March.

"We have politely asked the council to be mindful of the fact that visiting Cannes at great expense without having a planning decision after 20 months of consideration will create a not insignificant delay in progressing with the project.

"I am beginning to find it unfathomable how something so positive and already so detailed upon submission can take so long.

"It will be incredibly disappointing (and costly) if we were to miss this key timeframe and I have urged our council to give us the ammunition to being the process of making this dream a reality."

Image copyright 2020developments. Image caption If the stadium is built it will start with a capacity of 17,500 but it is planned to expand to 23,000 if the club is promoted

The Hatters hope to help fund the new stadium by developing a site they own near junction 10 of the M1.

Newlands Park would have retail, leisure and office facilities, if this decision is also approved by Luton Borough Council.