Milton Keynes policeman accused of inciting prostitution
- 12 February 2018
A police inspector has been arrested on suspicion of committing prostitution and drugs offences.
The 44-year-old man is a Thames Valley Police officer based in Milton Keynes.
He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of causing or inciting prostitution for gain, and selling or supplying prescription-only medicine.
In a statement, Thames Valley Police said the inspector has been released under investigation and suspended from duties.