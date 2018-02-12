Image caption Thames Valley Police said it will not be issuing any further details at this time

A police inspector has been arrested on suspicion of committing prostitution and drugs offences.

The 44-year-old man is a Thames Valley Police officer based in Milton Keynes.

He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of causing or inciting prostitution for gain, and selling or supplying prescription-only medicine.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said the inspector has been released under investigation and suspended from duties.