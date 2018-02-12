Image copyright Google Image caption Nicholas Keeler was struck on Radlett Road in Aldenham

Two people have been arrested after a cyclist on his way home from a shift at a Just Eat call centre died in a crash.

Nicholas Keeler, from King's Langley, was involved in a collision with a car at 00:40 GMT on Sunday.

Mr Keeler, 44, died at the scene on Radlett Road, Aldenham.

A 41-year-old man from Watford and 25-year-old woman from Wilsden have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released pending further inquiries.

Mr Keeler had worked at the Borehamwood call centre for four years.

UK Managing Director Graham Corfield said he will be "missed dearly".

"Nicholas was always hugely positive and had a big impact on the morale of his team and everyone he came into contact with," he added.

"We are supporting Nicholas' team and his family and our thoughts are with them all at this sad time."

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.