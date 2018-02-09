Crash car ends up in Hatfield petrol station shop
- 9 February 2018
A driver crashed her car through the doors and into a petrol station's shop.
The Renault Clio ended up among the goods on sale at the Yarl service station on Bishops Rise, Hatfield, at lunchtime on Friday.
Hertfordshire Police said the driver was not believed to be injured and no petrol pump was involved.
BCH Road Policing said on Twitter: "These drive-thru petrol stations will never take off..."
The garage has been closed for structural damage assessment.
There’s debate on the best quote for this RTC in #Hatfield, so far we’ve come up with:— BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) February 9, 2018
1) ‘No Parking’ means NO parking!
2) These drive-thru petrol stations will never take off...
Anyone got any better ones?
#410149 #411773 #411970 pic.twitter.com/7XYM7eMqH1
End of Twitter post by @roadpoliceBCH