A driver crashed her car through the doors and into a petrol station's shop.

The Renault Clio ended up among the goods on sale at the Yarl service station on Bishops Rise, Hatfield, at lunchtime on Friday.

Hertfordshire Police said the driver was not believed to be injured and no petrol pump was involved.

BCH Road Policing said on Twitter: "These drive-thru petrol stations will never take off..."

The garage has been closed for structural damage assessment.