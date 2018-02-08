Image copyright PC Barry Gargett Image caption Police and ambulance crews went to Toddington services on the M1 in Bedfordshire soon after 05:15 on Thursday

Two families, including three children, were found in the back of a lorry stopped at a motorway service station, the Home Office said.

The group, also including four men and two women, was stopped at the M1 Toddington services on Wednesday.

Two "family units" were on board - five from Iran and four from Iraq, said a Home Office spokeswoman.

Immigration enforcement officers were investigating, Bedfordshire Police said.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Children were among nine people recovered from a lorry

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A number of police were spotted at the motorway services on the M1