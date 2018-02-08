Beds, Herts & Bucks

Two families found in M1 Toddington service station lorry

  • 8 February 2018
Police vehicles Image copyright PC Barry Gargett
Image caption Police and ambulance crews went to Toddington services on the M1 in Bedfordshire soon after 05:15 on Thursday

Two families, including three children, were found in the back of a lorry stopped at a motorway service station, the Home Office said.

The group, also including four men and two women, was stopped at the M1 Toddington services on Wednesday.

Two "family units" were on board - five from Iran and four from Iraq, said a Home Office spokeswoman.

Immigration enforcement officers were investigating, Bedfordshire Police said.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Children were among nine people recovered from a lorry
Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption A number of police were spotted at the motorway services on the M1
Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Vehicles have been searched and witness statements taken at the site

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites