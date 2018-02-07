'Suspected illegal immigrants' at M1 Toddington services
Nine people suspected of entering the UK illegally have been removed from the back of a lorry at a motorway services.
Bedfordshire Police found the occupants "from the continent" at the northbound Toddington services on the M1, after receiving a call at about 05:15 GMT.
PC Barry Garget said paramedics checked them over at the scene. They were then taken to hospital as a precaution.
The ages and genders of the suspected illegal immigrants have yet to be revealed.