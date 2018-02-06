Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Former scout leader Neil Borgeat has been jailed for abusing boys in the 1980s

A former scout leader and football coach, who sexually abused boys in Hertfordshire, has been jailed for three and a half years.

Neil Borgeat, 66, was described by police as a "manipulative paedophile" who also gained the trust of the three boys' parents.

He admitted indecent assault and gross indecency charges at St Albans Crown Court.

The offences dated between 1982 and 1990 in Hemel Hempstead.

They occurred while Borgeat was leader of the 4th Boxmoor Scout Group and managed youth teams at Emerald Vale football club, the court was told.

The boys were aged between seven and 16 at the time of the offences.

Read more Beds, Herts and Bucks stories

The historic abuse was reported to Hertfordshire Police's Joint Child Protection and Investigation Unit - and Borgeat was arrested at his home in Almondsbury, near Bristol.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption St Albans Crown Court heard Borgeat worked as a scout leader and football coach

He pleaded guilty to three charges of indecent assault and two of gross indecency with - or towards - a child.

He will remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

'Manipulative'

Det Con Laura Chillingworth, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "Borgeat is a manipulative paedophile who targeted young boys for his own sexual gratification.

"He not only groomed his victims, but also parents and other adults who believed he was safe to be with children."

She added: "I have no doubt his sexual interest in young boys motivated his involvement in the scouts and youth football.

"His actions have resulted in lifelong consequences for his victims who, 30 years on, are still coming to terms with what he did."