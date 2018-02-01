Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The £5bn Housing Infrastructure Fund is part of a programme to help "fix the broken housing market"

The government has announced it is investing £33.5m in housing projects in Buckinghamshire.

The money is from the Housing Infrastructure Fund and will be used to support projects which will enable new homes to be built in the area.

Wycombe District Council has received £12m which will be used to expand Princes Risborough.

A scheme to improve the Aylesbury link road and deliver housing in Aylesbury Garden Town has been granted £9.5m.

The government has also announced £7.5m to realign Abbey Barn Lane to the south of High Wycombe, and £4.5m for the Beaconsfield relief road project.

'Broken housing market'

Sajid Javid, Housing Secretary, said: "My priority is building the homes this country desperately needs.

"This first wave of investment in projects across the East of England will help get up to 22,000 homes off the ground, making a huge difference to communities across the region."

The government has announced £866m is being invested in 133 local housing projects across the country, including other in Chelmsford, Thetford and Colchester.