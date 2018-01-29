Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The horse was checked over by a vet after the incident and found to be fit and well

Firefighters have released a pregnant horse that fell into a sinkhole.

Crews dug a trench and created a ramp to release the 10-year-old mare from the two-metre-deep hole in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

The mare, which was seven months pregnant, was later checked by a vet and found to be fit and well.

Bucks Fire and Rescue said the operation in Wooburn Green Lane, Holtspur, on Sunday was an "outstanding team effort".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Crews dug a trench and created a ramp to free the horse