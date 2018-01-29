Firefighters rescue horse from Buckinghamshire sinkhole
- 29 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have released a pregnant horse that fell into a sinkhole.
Crews dug a trench and created a ramp to release the 10-year-old mare from the two-metre-deep hole in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.
The mare, which was seven months pregnant, was later checked by a vet and found to be fit and well.
Bucks Fire and Rescue said the operation in Wooburn Green Lane, Holtspur, on Sunday was an "outstanding team effort".