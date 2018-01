Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Three men from Bassingburn Walk in Welwyn Garden City have been charged with murder

A third man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.

A 23-year-old man from London was found in Ludwick Way in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, at about 22:20 GMT on 18 January, and pronounced dead.

Daniel Frazer, 29, of Bassingburn Walk in Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with joint enterprise murder.

Keith Coventry, 34, and Vinnie Bradshaw, 19, both of Bassingburn Walk, were charged with murder earlier this week.

An 18-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Mr Frazer is due to appear before Hatfield Remand Court on Friday.