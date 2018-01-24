Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Hertfordshire Police said it would still like witnesses to come forward following the stabbing

A second man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.

A 23-year-old man from London was found in Ludwick Way in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, at about 22:20 GMT on 18 January, and pronounced dead.

Keith Coventry, 34, from Bassingburn Walk in the town, will appear before magistrates later.

Vinnie Bradshaw, 19, also from Bassingburn Walk, was charged with murder on Monday and will appear at Luton Crown Court later.

A 29-year-old man from Hatfield has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

An 18-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police family liaison officers accompanied members of the dead man's family to the scene

Hertfordshire Police said it would still like witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said: "Two men have now been charged however I would still like to hear from any witnesses.

"In particular, we want to speak to anyone who may have seen a gathering of up to four men in the area at around 22:00 as they may have witnessed what happened."

The force is also seeking information about a white BMW 4x4 that is believed to have been in the area at the time and any possible sightings of the victim and his friend who travelled to the area in a grey Mercedes.