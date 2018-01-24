Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Kevin Kelly was fatally injured in Upper George Street, Luton on 1 May 2016

A man has been found not guilty of manslaughter by a majority direction at a re-trial.

The case against Richard Wood, 25, from High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, was dismissed at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was charged with the manslaughter of Kevin Kelly, from Luton.

Mr Kelly, a 27-year-old father-of-one was badly injured in an altercation in Luton's Upper George Street in the early hours of 1 May, 2016.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Mr Wood faced a re-trail after the jury, in an earlier trail in July 2017, failed to reach a verdict.