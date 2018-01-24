Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbings took place on a Sunday afternoon at The Mall shopping centre in Luton

A teenager has appeared in court charged with violent disorder after a double stabbing at a shopping centre.

Two 17-year-old boys were taken to hospital after the attack at The Mall shopping centre in Luton on Sunday afternoon.

One of the boys remains in hospital under police arrest.

The other, who cannot be named, has appeared at Luton Youth Court. He was bailed to attend court again on 6 February.

Det Insp Jackie Dadd, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "We have increased our presence in the town centre and would like to reassure local people that the force takes incidents such as this extremely seriously.

"This was a really disturbing incident and it has obviously had an impact on those shopping at the time, however we don't believe this was a random attack.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

"Anyone with information on the incident, or with photos or videos, is urged to get in touch with us as they may have information which could assist our enquiries."