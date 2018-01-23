Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The trust which owns and manages Amwell Nature Reserve said it thought the disease had arrived with migrant birds

A nature reserve has reopened to the public three days after it was forced to shut because of an outbreak of bird flu.

Amwell Nature Reserve near Ware, Hertfordshire, closed after advice from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust confirmed that 19 dead birds at the site tested positive for the disease.

A spokesman said: "The trust believes the risk to visitors is extremely low."

The reserve closed on Saturday "as a precautionary measure" after the trust took instruction from Defra.

In a statement, it confirmed that 19 dead birds in total were recovered from the site which "subsequently tested positive for bird flu".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust put up signs warning the public not to approach or touch birds

The reserve reopened on Tuesday after a site visit from a health and safety officer.

It added: "After taking advice from Defra and Public Health England, the trust believes that the risk to visitors is extremely low.

"Trust staff will continue to closely monitor the site."

The trust, which owns and manages the Amwell site, said it thought the disease had arrived with migrant birds and it had put up signs warning the public not to approach or touch them.

On 18 January, Defra introduced an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in England, which means it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.