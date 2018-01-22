Image copyright @CentralBedsCPT Image caption Part of the crash barrier went straight through the car windscreen and out the passenger door

A suspected drink-driver had a lucky escape when his car was impaled on a steel crash barrier.

The large barrier went straight through the vehicle when it crashed off the A4146 near Linslade in Bedfordshire on Friday evening.

The male driver was uninjured but faced a drink-driving charge, the Peterborough Telegraph reported.

Bedfordshire Police posted the photo on Twitter, saying: "Lucky is an understatement."

The front of the car was completely mangled by the force of the heavy steel girder, which appears to have gone through the windscreen on the driver's side and come out through the rear passenger door.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, police said.