Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The victim was found with stab wounds in Ludwick Way and died at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder a fatal stabbing in Hertfordshire.

The victim was found in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City, at about 22:00 GMT on Thursday, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had been called to nearby Ethelred Close to a report from the ambulance service that a man had been seriously assaulted.

Hertfordshire Police have called for witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said: "This incident has tragically resulted in the loss of a life and our thoughts are with the man's family at this extremely difficult time."

Image copyright sbna Image caption Police family liaison officers accompanied members of the dead man's family to the scene