Beds, Herts & Bucks

Murder arrest after Welwyn Garden City fatal stabbing

  • 19 January 2018
Ludwick Way murder scene Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption The victim was found with stab wounds in Ludwick Way and died at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder a fatal stabbing in Hertfordshire.

The victim was found in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City, at about 22:00 GMT on Thursday, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had been called to nearby Ethelred Close to a report from the ambulance service that a man had been seriously assaulted.

Hertfordshire Police have called for witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said: "This incident has tragically resulted in the loss of a life and our thoughts are with the man's family at this extremely difficult time."

Image copyright sbna
Image caption Police family liaison officers accompanied members of the dead man's family to the scene
Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Hertfordshire Police have called for witnesses to come forward

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites