Hertfordshire firefighter charged over pedestrian death in Royston
- 18 January 2018
A firefighter has been charged with causing the death of a man who was hit by a fire engine responding to an emergency call.
Mitchell Bailey, 58, a pedestrian, died at the crash scene - a roundabout at the junction of York Way and Old North Road in Royston - on 18 January 2017.
A 47-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving, Hertfordshire Police said.
He will appear before magistrates next month.