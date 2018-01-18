Beds, Herts & Bucks

Hertfordshire firefighter charged over pedestrian death in Royston

  • 18 January 2018
Image caption The incident happened at a junction in Royston

A firefighter has been charged with causing the death of a man who was hit by a fire engine responding to an emergency call.

Mitchell Bailey, 58, a pedestrian, died at the crash scene - a roundabout at the junction of York Way and Old North Road in Royston - on 18 January 2017.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving, Hertfordshire Police said.

He will appear before magistrates next month.

