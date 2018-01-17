Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A female pedestrian was hit by a grey Volvo in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal collision in Hertfordshire.

A female pedestrian was hit by a grey Volvo before the vehicle struck a shop in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead, at about 00:10 GMT on Monday.

Simon Whittle, 48, of Fletcher Way in the town was charged after the 41-year-old woman died from her injuries on Tuesday.

He was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Whittle, who has also been charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal damage to police property, has been remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of appearing at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The vehicle also went into a shop