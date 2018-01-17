Murder charge after Hemel Hempstead fatal collision
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal collision in Hertfordshire.
A female pedestrian was hit by a grey Volvo before the vehicle struck a shop in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead, at about 00:10 GMT on Monday.
Simon Whittle, 48, of Fletcher Way in the town was charged after the 41-year-old woman died from her injuries on Tuesday.
He was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Whittle, who has also been charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal damage to police property, has been remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of appearing at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.