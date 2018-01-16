Image copyright SBNA Image caption Paul Milburn was shot dead in a quiet lane in St Albans in 1993

A man accused of shooting dead a builder during a drug dealing scam nearly 25 years ago has gone on trial.

Justin Clarke, 62, denies murdering Paul Milburn who was shot dead in Noke Lane in St Albans in April 1993.

The prosecutor said Mr Clarke had attempted to trick Mr Milburn into buying blocks of wax made to look like cannabis resin.

Woolwich Crown Court heard he "evaded arrest" for 23 years until his arrest in September 2016.

Mr Clarke decided not to attend the start of his trial to hear the prosecution's case against him.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw told the jury the defendant had also chosen not to have a barrister defending him.

He said: "You must not draw any adverse inference against him because he has not attended his trial and is not represented."

Justin Clarke was arrested in September 2016

Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan QC said Mr Milburn, 43, from Walton on Thames, was known to sell cannabis from time to time.

He said Mr Milburn had agreed to buy nine bars of what he thought was cannabis resin for £2,250 each and the transfer was to happen in a quiet lane on 26 April 1993.

'US Army pistol'

The jury was told that as the fake drugs were about to be transferred to the boot of Mr Milburn's car, Mr Clarke suddenly appeared from bushes and shot him "at very close range" as he sat behind the wheel.

One witness present at the scene was said to have described the weapon as a US Army .45 automatic pistol.

"When he was shot, Mr Milburn was sitting alone in his car," Mr Donnellan said.

"He didn't have any weapon on him and he was defenceless.

"He didn't pose any threat to Justin Clarke or any other person who was there."

Mr Clarke denies murder, having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, conspiring with others to defraud Mr Milburn and offering to supply a controlled drug.

The trial continues.