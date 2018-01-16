Image copyright Google Image caption The Olive Tree Primary School in Luton is an Islamic day school that caters for nearly 80 pupils aged between five and 11 years old

Inspectors found children at an independent school having to ask for toilet paper, and washing their cutlery in toilet sinks.

The Olive Tree Primary School in Luton is an Islamic day school that caters for nearly 80 pupils aged between five and 11 years old.

The education watchdog Ofsted found a number of standards were not met.

The school has been approached for comment on the findings but has yet to respond.

In their report, inspectors told how "inappropriate books" which "did not promote British values" had been found during a previous inspection.

Despite school leaders stating the titles had been removed, the books, which include some by a banned author with "extreme views about punishment by death", were still on the shelves when inspectors re-visited the establishment in November.

'Rotting debris'

The report also raised concerns about health and safety standards in the school.

"Pupils bring their own food to school because there is no facility for the school to provide food for pupils," the report said.

"Pupils wash their cutlery in the toilet basins (sinks), where only tepid water is available.

"Pupils do not have the necessary resources to be hygienic when using the toilets.

"Boys do not have toilet tissue, soap or hand-drying facilities available in the toilets.

"They have to ask an adult in class for toilet tissue.

"Girls have discarded food out of their toilet windows, and the debris is rotting in the security bars.

"Toilet tissue has been thrown on to the ceiling in the girls' toilets and has been left there."