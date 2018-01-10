Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ella Parker was pregnant with her first child at the time of her death

A woman found dead in Milton Keynes had been looking forward to becoming a mum for the first time, her family said.

The body of Ella Parker, 29, was discovered at a house on Newport Road, New Bradwell, on 7 December.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Parker died as a result of puncture wounds to the neck.

Ryan Blacknell, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and will next appear in court in March.

In a police statement released on Wednesday, Ms Parker's family described her as "one of a kind".

"There will never be anyone else like Ella, she would help anyone and everyone who needed it," they said.

"Ella was full of life and had so much to look forward to, including becoming a first time mum. Ella will be surely missed in the community, she was known as 'the friendly smile' by all ages and walks of life.

"As a family our world has been turned upside down when Ella was taken from us just two weeks after her 29th birthday.

"The numb feeling will never pass but Ella will live forever in our hearts."