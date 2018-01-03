Storm Eleanor: 'Flying trampolines' land on Aylesbury train tracks
Two "flying trampolines" were blown on to train tracks during high winds caused by Storm Eleanor.
Network Rail said a train had to stop in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on Tuesday night.
The trampolines were moved to the side of the track and taken away by staff on Wednesday morning.
A Network Rail spokesman said the incident was "an obvious safety hazard" and appealed to people to secure garden items.
Mark Killick, chief operating officer for Network Rail's London North Western route, said: "It is incredible to think that a trampoline could fly through the air on to the railway, but here we have not one but two at the same location."
Network Rail has asked residents to tether items such as trampolines, gazebos and marquees to make sure they stay put in high winds.