Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man charged after suspect tripped up in Hertford

  • 2 January 2018
A woman tripping up a police suspect in Hertford town centre. Image copyright Hertfordshire Police
Image caption The incident happened in Hertford on Christmas Eve at about 22:30 GMT

A 23-year-old man has been charged after a suspect being chased by police was tripped over by a woman.

The incident happened in Hertford town centre at about 22:30 GMT on Christmas Eve when police stopped a vehicle and the men inside ran off.

An officer gave chase and as one of the men ran down Fore Street, the woman tripped him up.

A man has now been charged with assaulting a police constable.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled drug (cocaine) and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on 24 January.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites