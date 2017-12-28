Beds, Herts & Bucks

Person dies in St Albans country lane car fire

  • 28 December 2017
Image caption A cordon was put in place at the scene of the fire in Hixberry Lane

A person has died after a car caught fire in a country lane.

Emergency services were called just after 09:30 GMT to Hixberry Lane, near Highfield Park, St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Police confirmed a body had been discovered at the scene but said formal identification had yet to take place.

A cordon is currently in place and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Image caption Emergency services called to the fire just after 09:30 GMT

