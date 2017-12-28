Image copyright SBNA Image caption A cordon was put in place at the scene of the fire in Hixberry Lane

A person has died after a car caught fire in a country lane.

Emergency services were called just after 09:30 GMT to Hixberry Lane, near Highfield Park, St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Police confirmed a body had been discovered at the scene but said formal identification had yet to take place.

A cordon is currently in place and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.