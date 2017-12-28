Person dies in St Albans country lane car fire
- 28 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A person has died after a car caught fire in a country lane.
Emergency services were called just after 09:30 GMT to Hixberry Lane, near Highfield Park, St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Police confirmed a body had been discovered at the scene but said formal identification had yet to take place.
A cordon is currently in place and the public has been asked to avoid the area.
At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.