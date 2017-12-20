Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Jacob Abraham died 10 days before his 16th birthday

Five teenage boys have appeared in court charged with the murder of another teenager who was fatally stabbed.

Jacob Abraham, 15, was injured in a road behind his home in Hurst Drive, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, at about 21:30 GMT on 7 December.

Three 14-year-old boys and two from London, both aged 15, appeared before Hertfordshire Youth Court earlier.

They were remanded to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday.

The boys, who have been accused of joint enterprise murder, cannot be named for legal reasons.