Image copyright Google Image caption The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft which came down near Chiswell Green Lane

A pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed moments after taking off.

The plane came down in a field off Chiswell Green Lane at Chiswell Green, Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Police said it was called at 12:33 GMT by the ambulance service to reports of the crash.

The pilot, in his 50s, was the only person on board, the force added. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the crash.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said the light aircraft had reportedly "gone down on take-off".

"Two fire engines and a service unit attended and made the aircraft safe," he added.