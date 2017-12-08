Beds, Herts & Bucks

'Creepy' child bollards moved in Buckinghamshire

  • 8 December 2017
Bollards being rotated
Image caption Buckinghamshire County Council said the bollards were rotated "at the request of a resident"

Child-shaped bollards which were branded "creepy" by residents have been repositioned by a local council.

Earlier this year, Buckinghamshire county council installed the bollards in Iver in a bid to deter people from speeding outside schools.

Recently two of the bollards were dug up and repositioned by the council.

A spokesperson for the council said: "At the request of a local resident we have recently rotated the bollards so they are facing into traffic."

'Absolutely terrifying'

There are eight of the child-shaped bollards outside four primary schools in Iver and Iver Heath.

Iver Parish Council said the bollards cost £5,395, excluding installation.

In September, local resident Jonny Baker said the bollards were "creepy and hideous".

"I look out of my window every morning and these are what I see. They're absolutely terrifying," he said.

Buckinghamshire county council said the bollards were installed at the request of the parish council to warn drivers they are approaching crossings used by school children.

