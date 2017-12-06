Image copyright Google Image caption Wyboston Lakes said Britain First booked at short notice under the name Patriot Merchandise

A conference centre which unwittingly hosted a Britain First meeting will donate its room hire fee to three charities, including one set up in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Wyboston Lakes in Bedfordshire said the far-right group booked under the name Patriot Merchandise for a meeting.

It will give £1,000 to Bedfordshire and District Cerebral Palsy, the Jo Cox Foundation and Beyond Food.

The BBC has contacted Britain First for comment.

Mrs Cox, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was murdered by far-right extremist Thomas Mair in Birstall, West Yorkshire in June 2016. Mair was jailed for life in November last year.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jo Cox was murdered shortly before the EU referendum in 2016

Wyboston Lakes had previously said the booking was at short notice and the company did not appear to have any obvious connections to the far-right organisation.

Pictures posted online by the group's leader Paul Golding appeared to show dozens of people sitting in a small room at Wyboston Lakes decked with banners declaring "Taking Our Country Back" on Saturday.

The conference came days after President Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim videos posted by Britain First's deputy leader Jayda Fransen, prompting criticism from Prime Minister Theresa May amongst others.

The centre said Britain First would not have been allowed to use the centre had it known it was behind the booking.

A spokesman for the centre said the £2,250 booking fee would be rounded up to £3,000 and given to charity.

He added no staff entered the meeting room during the event and the banners were erected only in the "closed off conference room".