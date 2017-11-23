Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mubashir Jamil: Video shows moment terror plotter arrested in Luton

A terror plotter who offered to wear a suicide vest and "press the button on the same day" has been jailed.

Mubashir Jamil, 22, was convicted of preparing acts of terrorism after being caught in a covert police operation.

During his trial, the Old Bailey heard he wanted to join so-called Islamic State (IS) to rid himself of "evil spirits".

Jamil, from Luton, was jailed for six years, part of which will be served in a secure hospital.

The defendant, an Amazon warehouse worker and former Challney High School for Boys pupil, became obsessed with the idea of martyrdom after surfing the internet for IS propaganda, the court had heard.

'Dangerous' offender

A former grade-A student, he was caught after talking to an undercover officer using encrypted messages on an online app.

Image copyright CPS/PA Image caption Mubashir Jamil had surfed the web for propaganda put out by the so-called Islamic State group, the court heard

He had told the officer he would blow himself up in Britain if he could not fight for so-called Islamic State in Syria.

Jamil told the officer: "If you or some brother you know can put an explosive belt on me and tell me how to press, as soon as possible for security reasons, I can do something in the UK even tomorrow after I find a good target."

The accused, who has suffered bouts of mental illness, was arrested by counter-terrorism officers in April 2016, a few days before a planned flight to Turkey.

During his trial the court heard Jamil had planned his trip carefully, and "deliberately" changed his appearance, shaving off his beard after reading guidance online about how to be a "secret agent" in a non-Muslim country.

The defendant, who was born in Pakistan but brought up in Britain, denied one count of preparing for terrorist acts but was found guilty after a retrial.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jamil shaved off his beard after reading guidance about how to be a "secret agent" in a non-Muslim country

Sentencing him to six years, Judge Peter Rook QC said his crime was only "in part" explained by his mental health disorder and said he was a "dangerous" offender.

He handed Jamil a "hybrid order" meaning he will continue to be treated in a secure hospital until he is well enough to be transferred to prison.

Jamil will serve a further five years on extended licence on his release.