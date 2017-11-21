Image copyright PA Image caption Charles Bronson in 1992 - that year, he spent 53 days outside prison before being arrested again

One of the UK's most violent prisoners, Charles Bronson has been refused parole.

A board ruled that Bronson, now called Charles Salvador, should not be released from HMP Wakefield or moved to an open prison.

The 63-year-old is serving a life sentence for robbery and kidnap and has gained notoriety for a history of violence inside and outside jail.

He must now wait another two years for a review of his case.

Luton-born Bronson recently got married to former Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Paula Williamson inside the West Yorkshire prison.

Image copyright BBC, Paula Williamson Image caption Paula Williamson wrote to Bronson in 2013 after reading his book on living in Broadmoor psychiatric hospital

Speaking after the decision, his 37-year-old wife said: "He's not going to be released any time soon."

She told Talk Radio: "Charlie has admitted his wrongdoings and he's served his time for every single offence that he's committed, and well over that time, and it's time now for him to move forward. He's an OAP."

Bronson's jail history

1974 First jailed, age 22, for armed robbery and wounding

First jailed, age 22, for armed robbery and wounding 1975 Attacked a fellow prisoner with a glass jug

Attacked a fellow prisoner with a glass jug 1985 Carried out a three-day rooftop protest

Carried out a three-day rooftop protest 1988 Returned to prison for robbing a jewellery shop

Returned to prison for robbing a jewellery shop 1992 Released, but found guilty shortly afterwards of conspiracy to rob

Released, but found guilty shortly afterwards of conspiracy to rob 1994 Holds a prison librarian hostage, demanding a helicopter and tea

Holds a prison librarian hostage, demanding a helicopter and tea 1998 Takes three inmates hostage at Belmarsh

Takes three inmates hostage at Belmarsh 1999 Given a life sentence with a three-year tariff for kidnapping

Given a life sentence with a three-year tariff for kidnapping 2014 Assaulted prison governor Alan Parkins

The parole hearing was on 7 November.

A Parole Board spokesman said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has not directed the release of Charles Salvador.

"Under current legislation, Mr Salvador will be eligible for a further review within two years. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice."