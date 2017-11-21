Charles Bronson refused parole at HMP Wakefield
One of the UK's most violent prisoners, Charles Bronson has been refused parole.
A board ruled that Bronson, now called Charles Salvador, should not be released from HMP Wakefield or moved to an open prison.
The 63-year-old is serving a life sentence for robbery and kidnap and has gained notoriety for a history of violence inside and outside jail.
He must now wait another two years for a review of his case.
Luton-born Bronson recently got married to former Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Paula Williamson inside the West Yorkshire prison.
Speaking after the decision, his 37-year-old wife said: "He's not going to be released any time soon."
She told Talk Radio: "Charlie has admitted his wrongdoings and he's served his time for every single offence that he's committed, and well over that time, and it's time now for him to move forward. He's an OAP."
Bronson's jail history
- 1974 First jailed, age 22, for armed robbery and wounding
- 1975 Attacked a fellow prisoner with a glass jug
- 1985 Carried out a three-day rooftop protest
- 1988 Returned to prison for robbing a jewellery shop
- 1992 Released, but found guilty shortly afterwards of conspiracy to rob
- 1994 Holds a prison librarian hostage, demanding a helicopter and tea
- 1998 Takes three inmates hostage at Belmarsh
- 1999 Given a life sentence with a three-year tariff for kidnapping
- 2014 Assaulted prison governor Alan Parkins
The parole hearing was on 7 November.
A Parole Board spokesman said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has not directed the release of Charles Salvador.
"Under current legislation, Mr Salvador will be eligible for a further review within two years. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice."