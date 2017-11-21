Image copyright Hertfordshire County Council Image caption David Williams says he will "work hard to match the dedication" of Robert Gordon CBE

Hertfordshire County Council has appointed its new leader, following the death of Robert Gordon CBE.

Conservative David Williams said he was "honoured" to take on the role after the "untimely death" of former leader Mr Gordon.

Mr Williams was deputy leader of the council when Mr Gordon died in October after a long illness.

At a council meeting, Mr Williams said he would "work hard to match the passion and dedication" of Mr Gordon.

"His defining legacy of Hertfordshire as the County of Opportunity is something I intend to continue taking forward; supporting council officers to deliver services to our residents that meet their expectations," he said.

Labour councillor Sharon Taylor congratulated Mr Williams on his appointment and said he was "a strong advocate for the growth and potential of our county".