Image copyright Facebook Image caption Nguyen Thanh Trung was training to become a military flight instructor

A Vietnamese pilot on a training course in the UK was killed in a crash between a helicopter and a plane, his country's Ministry of Defence has said.

Nguyen Thanh Trung was one of four men killed when two aircraft collided near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on Friday.

Trung, 32, was on a two-month training programme and was being instructed in the helicopter by Capt Mike Green, who also died in the crash.

Thames Valley Police have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

Capt Trung was a deputy manager of a Vietnamese Army training centre and was in the UK to become a military flight instructor.

Vietnam's Ministry of Defence said the Cessna 152 dropped in height suddenly and crashed into the tail of the helicopter, causing the accident.

Image copyright Helicopter Services Image caption Capt Mike Green was described as a 'respected' helicopter instructor

The aircraft have now been removed from the site and are being taken to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AIBB) headquarters in Hampshire.

The AAIB investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

On Sunday, the bodies were removed from the site of the crash, near the National Trust-owned Waddesdon Manor.

Image caption Emergency services were called at 12:06 GMT on Friday

Police said the other victims were British nationals and post-mortem examinations on all victims are continuing on Monday.

A police spokesman added the force was working with "military support" to remove the wreckage.

Both the helicopter and Cessna 152 plane took off from Wycombe Air Park, also known as Booker Airfield, which offers flight training.