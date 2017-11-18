Waddesdon air crash: Families visit wreckage site
- 18 November 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Families of the victims of a mid-air crash between a helicopter and a plane have visited the site of the wreckage in Buckinghamshire.
Two people in each aircraft were killed in Friday's crash at Waddesdon Estate, near Aylesbury. There were no survivors.
Thames Valley Police said all four victims were men and that three of the families had visited the crash site.
Investigations are continuing at the scene, they said.