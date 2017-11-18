Image caption Both aircraft involved in the crash were from Wycombe Air Park

Families of the victims of a mid-air crash between a helicopter and a plane have visited the site of the wreckage in Buckinghamshire.

Two people in each aircraft were killed in Friday's crash at Waddesdon Estate, near Aylesbury. There were no survivors.

Thames Valley Police said all four victims were men and that three of the families had visited the crash site.

Investigations are continuing at the scene, they said.