Image copyright Beds Cambs Herts Road Policing Image caption The airlander came down at Cardington Airfield, Bedfordshire

The world's longest aircraft has collapsed to the ground less than 24 hours after a successful test flight.

The £25m Airlander 10 - a combination of a plane and an airship - appeared to "break in two" at its base in Cardington, Bedfordshire, an eyewitness told the BBC.

It then deflated and collapsed to the ground. One woman on the ground suffered minor injuries.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing are at the scene.

'Higher, faster, longer'

Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd said the Airlander was not flying at the time and was on its mooring mast.

No-one was on board and the woman, a member of staff, is believed to have cuts and bruises.

On Friday, the Airlander took off at 15:11 GMT and landed at 16:18 GMT at Cardington Airfield.

Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd had said it was now in the "next phase of extended test flights".

It will soon "fly higher, faster, further and longer", the company said.

Image copyright Hybrid Air Vehicles Image caption Airlander 10 completed its sixth test flight on Friday

In August 2016 the aircraft crash-landed after climbing to an excessive height because its mooring line became caught on power cables.

The 302ft (92m) long aircraft nosedived after the test flight at Cardington. No one was injured.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the line was hanging free after a first landing attempt had failed.