Image copyright Waddesdon Manor Image caption The crash happened close to Waddesdon Manor, near Aylesbury

An aircraft and a helicopter have crashed in mid-air over Buckinghamshire, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

The AAIB said it was "sending a team to investigate a mid-air collision involving an aircraft and a helicopter near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire".

Emergency services were called to the site, near Waddesdon Manor, at 12:06 GMT.

Police said the priority was being placed on "saving lives".

Thames Valley Police said there was expected to be disruption in the area for the rest of the day.

LIVE: Updates on 'mid-air' crash in Buckinghamshire

Image caption Emergency services were called at 12:06 GMT

Police, the ambulance service and fire crews from Aylesbury, Haddenham, Oxfordshire and Berkshire are at the scene.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said: "There are 30 fire service staff there from all counties, working alongside police, ambulance and the AAIB.

"I understand it is in a wooded area near the manor."

Waddesdon Manor said the incident had not happened in its grounds.