Joseph Deacy lived in Hertfordshire where he played Gaelic football for his club, St Colmcilles

Two men have been arrested by police investigating the murder of an English man in the Republic of Ireland.

Joseph Deacy, 21, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, was found outside a house in Gortnasillagh, Swinford, County Mayo with head injuries, early on 12 August.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital and then to Beaumont Hospital where he died a day later.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested on Thursday, the Gardaí said.

The force also carried out searches under warrant at two locations as part of their investigations.

Mr Deacy was understood to be visiting a friend at the time of his death.

In his home town, he was heavily involved in Gaelic football and was a senior player for his local club, St Colmcilles.