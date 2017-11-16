Image copyright Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters attended two serious crashes on the A421 on 10 November

Firefighters are appealing to drivers at petrol stations on a dual carriageway to take care after a number of "serious collisions".

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue says it is taking action as there had been 154 crashes on the road in five years, and seven fatalities in six years.

Crews will hand out leaflets and talk to drivers for a week.

The road runs from the Black Cat Roundabout by Great Barford, to junction 13 of the M1, by Brogborough.

Image caption Firefighters will visit two petrol stations along the A421

Image caption The A421 runs from the Black Cat Roundabout to junction 13 of the M1

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue group commander Andy Draper said: "We are increasingly concerned about incidents on the A421 along its whole length and would ask drivers to stay alert when travelling on this dual carriageway route.

"[We'll talk] about the hazards and very significant risks associated with not paying full attention while travelling on our county's major roadways, and specifically the A421."

Image caption There have been 154 crashes on the A421 in five years

Inspector Jamie Langwith, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "At this time of year when we start to experience poorer weather and darker evenings, it's even more important that people respect the roads and take additional care when driving."