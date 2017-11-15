Image copyright Instagram Image caption Natalie Seymour was found dead at the Monkey Republic Hostel on Monday

A British tourist and her Canadian friend have been found dead at a backpackers' hostel in Cambodia.

Natalie Seymour, 22, from Bedfordshire, and 27-year-old Canadian Abbey Gail Amisola are understood to have been feeling unwell in the city of Kampot.

Staff at the Monkey Republic Hostel say the pair had been to a pharmacy but were found dead on Monday.

Miss Seymour's family were told of her death on Tuesday. The Foreign Office said it was supporting her family.

A spokesman for the hostel said: "The staff at Monkey Republic are devastated by the tragic deaths of the two young women on Monday morning.

"They had been feeling unwell and had visited a pharmacy to get medication.

"The local police are investigating possible causes, and we're respecting the privacy of the women's families, who are in contact with the British and Canadian embassies."