British and Canadian backpackers die in Cambodian hostel
A British tourist and her Canadian friend have been found dead at a backpackers' hostel in Cambodia.
Natalie Seymour, 22, from Bedfordshire, and 27-year-old Canadian Abbey Gail Amisola are understood to have been feeling unwell in the city of Kampot.
Staff at the Monkey Republic Hostel say the pair had been to a pharmacy but were found dead on Monday.
Miss Seymour's family were told of her death on Tuesday. The Foreign Office said it was supporting her family.
A spokesman for the hostel said: "The staff at Monkey Republic are devastated by the tragic deaths of the two young women on Monday morning.
"They had been feeling unwell and had visited a pharmacy to get medication.
"The local police are investigating possible causes, and we're respecting the privacy of the women's families, who are in contact with the British and Canadian embassies."