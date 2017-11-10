Image copyright PA Image caption Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy claims she has suffered unwanted attention from Luton North MP Kelvin Hopkins

A Labour MP has been accused of "unacceptable behaviour" over a 20-year period by one of his colleagues.

Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy claims she has suffered unwanted attention from Luton North MP Kelvin Hopkins.

Mr Hopkins, 76, said her complaint had caused him "immense personal hurt and utter dismay" from someone he counted as a friend.

Mr Hopkins is currently suspended from the Labour Party in connection with a separate allegation.

Ms McCarthy, a former shadow environment secretary, said Mr Hopkins sent her a series of letters and cards commenting on her appearance, including one in which he described having a dream about her.

Mr Hopkins said: "I cannot understand why a parliamentarian of such experience and standing, who is also such a long-term friend, would not have told me that she was unhappy with any aspect of our friendship rather than going straight to the national press.

"At a minimum I would have expected a parliamentary colleague to raise any complaint through normal channels, allowing me due process and a fair chance to defend myself, if necessary."

However, Ms McCarthy said she believed Mr Hopkins, who, she says, urged her in two of the notes to "dispose" of them, knew his actions were wrong.

"I never responded in any way, I never gave him any encouragement in any way, I tried to keep my distance as much as possible," she said.

"I absolutely believe he knew this behaviour was unacceptable. It made me feel uncomfortable in his presence and was quite upsetting."

A Labour Party spokesman said: "The Labour Party takes all allegations of sexual harassment extremely seriously. Kelvin Hopkins is currently suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation."