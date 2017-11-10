Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Abbas Allawi talked about "banned things" in messages to potential buyers but would later claim he was ignorant of the law

A man who tried to sell rhino horns, elephant tusks and hippopotamus teeth worth up to £2m on Instagram has been jailed for 14 months.

Search dogs trained to sniff out rhino horn found the items in Abbas Allawi's attic in Gisburne Way, Watford, in October last year.

He had tried to sell them for "cash only" on Instagram at £60,000 per kg, which could have netted him £2m.

He admitted six wildlife offences and was jailed at Harrow Crown Court.

The charges related to the sale and purchase of three rhino horns, two elephant tusks and four hippopotamus teeth.

Det Con Christopher Jones, of the Met Police, said: "Some rhinoceros populations are critically endangered. Police are the last line of defence for some of these beautiful creatures. We will seek to prosecute anyone found to be trading illegally."

The Control of Trade in Endangered Species (Enforcement) Regulations 1997 makes it illegal to sell endangered species and their parts in the UK, including rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory.

Peter Nugent, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Allawi stood to make significant sums trading in ivory and tusks despite knowing it was illegal.

"He tried to claim ignorance of the law but the prosecution case was able to show through his messages to potential buyers that he knew full well he was trading in what he described as 'banned things'."