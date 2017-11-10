Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The petition against Kady McDermott turning on the Christmas lights called for organisers to "set a better example to our kids"

Love Island's Kady Mcdermott said she felt more like a star of Crimewatch when she was ditched from her hometown's Christmas lights switch-on.

Residents in Welwyn Garden City launched a petition demanding she be replaced, as first reported in the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

The reality TV personality said she was bombarded with "vile comments" after she was booked to appear.

Organisers said they had not expected "such a strong reaction".

McDermott, 22, from Stevenage, said she was initially "shocked and flattered" to have been asked as she grew up in the town.

But she said "absolutely vile" remarks online had left her feeling treated like she was "from Crimewatch".

"You [sic] think Hitler was turning the lights on," she added.

Image copyright Jeremy Bolwell/Geograph Image caption The annual Welwyn Garden City light switch-on takes place in the Town Centre

The petition asked: "What kind of example are we setting our children by having the girl from Love Island, switch on our Christmas lights?

"This is a family event and it would be much better to have a local hero instead. Set a better example to our kids. If you don't, we won't show up to the event."

It gained more than 1,000 signatures within two days of being set up.

Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (BID), who planned the event, said it had "good intentions to create an inclusive event for all ages".

"We came across Kady through the Brain Tumour Research charity, which Kady supports and has raised a significant amount of money for," a spokesman said.

"We did not foresee such a strong reaction from the community and have therefore cancelled Kady's appearance at the event."

Image copyright Welwyn Garden City BID Image caption "Father Christmas" will now have a prominent role in the switch on

Hugh Adams, from Brain Tumour Research, said "we're proud to stand alongside Kady", who he described as "really influential".

He said she became involved in the charity after her grandmother died of a brain tumour.