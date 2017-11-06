From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the busy Market Place at 10:45 GMT

A 71-year-old woman has died in a town centre lorry crash.

It happened in Market Place in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, at 10:45 GMT.

Thames Valley Police said the woman died at the scene and her family have been informed.

Investigations are ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact police.