Borehamwood lamppost hacked down and stolen
- 4 November 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
A lamppost has been cut down and stolen from a footpath in Hertfordshire, police say.
The suspects used a hacksaw to cut down the lamppost on a path off Studio Way in Borehamwood at 10:30 GMT, Hertfordshire Police believes.
The force wants to speak to a man who flagged down a police car near Potters Lane in relation to the incident while he was out walking his dog.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft.