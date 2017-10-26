Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Care worker Saima Khan was found with serious injuries in Overstone Road on 23 May last year

A woman who murdered her sister while having an affair with her husband has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.

Sabah Khan stabbed her sister Saima Khan, 34, who was at home with her four children, on 23 May last year.

Other family members were at a mosque for a funeral, as the defendant left Mrs Khan with 68 different injuries, the Old Bailey heard.

Sabah Khan, 27, of Overstone Road in Luton, was jailed having earlier admitted murder.

Sentencing, Judge Christopher Moss said she had been in a sexual relationship with her sister's husband for four years and called the killing "astonishingly brutal".