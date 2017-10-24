Image copyright SBNA Image caption Care worker Saima Khan was found with serious injuries in Overstone Road on 23 May last year

A woman has admitted stabbing her sister to death at the family home.

Mother-of-four Saima Khan, 34, was found injured at her Overstone Road home in Luton on 23 May last year and died at the scene.

Sabah Khan, 27, pleaded guilty to her murder at the Old Bailey at the beginning of what was due to be her trial.

Khan was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.