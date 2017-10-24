Saima Khan death: Sister Sabah Khan admits murder
- 24 October 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
A woman has admitted stabbing her sister to death at the family home.
Mother-of-four Saima Khan, 34, was found injured at her Overstone Road home in Luton on 23 May last year and died at the scene.
Sabah Khan, 27, pleaded guilty to her murder at the Old Bailey at the beginning of what was due to be her trial.
Khan was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.