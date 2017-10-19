Image caption The two fire engines came out of their base (left) and drove about 60m (200ft) down the road before stopping

Fire crews have been despatched to put out a blaze 60m (200ft) from their own station.

Two engines came out of their Royston base with blue lights flashing at about 18:00 BST.

Firefighters then turned left and drove about 65 yards down Baldock Road before stopping to tackle the flames.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the "small fire" had taken hold in the joist of a building.

Asked whether it was the shortest distance a service had ever been despatched to, he added: "Apart from any incident at a fire station then, potentially, yes it could be."