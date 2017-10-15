Image caption The couple donated the guitar to the South Bucks Hospice - they have a home in Buckinghamshire

A guitar signed by Ozzy Osbourne has raised £1,000 at a fundraising night for a hospice

It was donated to the hospice in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, by the Black Sabbath singer and his wife Sharon.

The event was organised by Mark Campbell, whose father Ian is being supported by the South Bucks Hospice day centre, Butterfly House.

He said it was a "vibrant place" which gives his father, who has motor neurone disease, a "real boost".

Image copyright Mark Campbell Image caption The hospice was told the guitar came from Ozzy Osbourne's home studio

The LAG Tramontane electro-acoustic guitar was one of two donated to the hospice by the Osbournes, who have an estate in Buckinghamshire.

Mr Campbell helped organise the fundraising rock concert and auction at Pipers Corner School, Great Kingshill, near High Wycombe, where he teaches guitar.

He said: "My dad was diagnosed with motor neurone a year after he was told he had Parkinson's disease.

"He was really, really, low and Butterfly House realised he had not only physical needs but psychological needs - the change in him is remarkable."

The organisers do not yet know how much money they have raised overall.