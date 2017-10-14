Image copyright Google Image caption The man was walking along the westbound carriageway between the A10 and the A1198 when he was struck

A man has died when he was hit by a lorry while walking along a dual carriageway in the early hours.

The pedestrian, who was in his 20s, was struck on the A505 bypass at Royston in Hertfordshire at about 04:05 GMT.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said the man died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and also asking to view any dash-cam footage taken at the time.