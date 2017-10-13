Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Hertfordshire Police said cannabis plants were found during routine patrols

A cannabis plantation has been discovered close to one of the venues which hosted the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Hertfordshire Police officers found the crop of mature plants during routine patrols at woodland in Lee Valley Park in Waltham Cross on Tuesday.

The white water centre close to Trinity Lane, where the 20 plants were found, was used for the canoe slalom events.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Lee Valley Park said it was liaising with the force to confirm the exact location where the plants were found at the 10,000-acre (4,047-hectare) park.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cannabis plantation was found at Lee Valley Park, near the white water centre

Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Police said there were 20 plants in total

Ch Insp Ian Butler said: "A number of officers spotted the plants while conducting routine patrols in the park and when it became clear that the crop had been tended to, an investigation was launched.

"The plants have now been seized and destroyed, and officers are working to establish the person or persons responsible for cultivating it."